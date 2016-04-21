SE Asia Stocks-Rebound after U.S. official says Syria strike a "one-off"

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Most Southeast Asian stock markets reversed course in the latter half of Friday to end higher after a U.S. defense official said the missile strike on Syria was a "one-off", meaning it was expected to be a single attack with no current plans for escalation. Most of the regional markets were trading lower earlier in the day after the United States fired cruise missiles at a Syrian air base. "Geopolitical tension has put some selling pre