** Tata Steel gains as much as 3 pct

** UK ready to take up to 25 pct stake in Tata's steel plants in rescue deal

** UK government says any deal would be on commercial terms and most likely to be debt financing, though an equity stake is also an option

** Tata group announced plans to quit its entire British steel operation last month

** Greybull Capital has been reported to be considering making a bid for Tata's speciality steels arm