UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds previous forecast) Apr 22 Fujisash Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 97.70 97.50 Operating 2.60 1.85 Recurring 2.23 1.45 Net 1.27300 mln - 600 mln EPS 10.06 yen2.38 yen - 4.75 yen NOTE - Fujisash Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=5940.T
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.