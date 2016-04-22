Australia shares end lower on falling materials, energy; NZ down for a second
April 13 Australian shares ended the last session of the week lower, as materials and energy stocks fell because concerns about rising inventories and a possible glut.
April 22 Gemdale Corp
* Says 2015 net profit down 19.9 percent y/y at 3.2 billion yuan ($492.78 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rq31w1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4938 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
DUBAI, April 13 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 1.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Thursday as net interest income and income from Islamic financing rose.