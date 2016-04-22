BRIEF-Denis Chem to raise funds upto 200 mln rupees
* Says to raise funds upto an aggregate value not exceeding 200 million rupees
April 22 Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 62.3 percent y/y at 136.6 million yuan ($21.05 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T30OMM
($1 = 6.4901 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Erytech to raise 70.5 million euros ($75.19 million)in a private placement to U.S. aeuropean investors