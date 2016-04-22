Bank Muscat Q1 net profit edges up 1.1 percent
DUBAI, April 13 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 1.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Thursday as net interest income and income from Islamic financing rose.
April 22 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit down 24.9 percent y/y at 2.4 billion yuan ($369.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WgZtHj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4901 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, April 13 A group of private equity companies have bid around 200 billion Swedish crowns ($22.3 billion) for the hygiene arm of tissue and forestry products firm SCA, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter said, citing unnamed sources.