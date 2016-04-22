April 22 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 96.1 million yuan ($14.80 million) in 2015 versus net loss of 947.6 million yuan year ago

* Says it applies to withdraw delisting risk warning after it returned to net profit in 2015

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U8sTHt; bit.ly/213Jai1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4940 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)