Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 22 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says it returns to net profit of 96.1 million yuan ($14.80 million) in 2015 versus net loss of 947.6 million yuan year ago
* Says it applies to withdraw delisting risk warning after it returned to net profit in 2015
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U8sTHt; bit.ly/213Jai1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4940 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order