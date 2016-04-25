S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits hit record in March
SEOUL, April 14 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits rose for a third month to hit a record high in March, central bank data showed on Friday, as dollar-denominated deposits spiked.
April 25 Sinolink Securities Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 16.8 percent y/y at 317.1 million yuan ($48.74 million)
* Says board approves to launch Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) business
* Says board approves to set up over-the-counter (OTC) market branch in Beijing
Source text in Chiness: bit.ly/1VN4hGc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5056 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SEOUL, April 14 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits rose for a third month to hit a record high in March, central bank data showed on Friday, as dollar-denominated deposits spiked.
April 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :