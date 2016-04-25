April 25 Sinolink Securities Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit down 16.8 percent y/y at 317.1 million yuan ($48.74 million)

* Says board approves to launch Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) business

* Says board approves to set up over-the-counter (OTC) market branch in Beijing

Source text in Chiness: bit.ly/1VN4hGc

