UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co Ltd
* Says it signs MOU with Club Med Asie S.A. on resort project
* Says one of it main holding company in Japan, Kabushiki Kaisha Shinsetsu, signs consulting agreement with Japan's Resort Tomamu and IDERA Capital Management
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SE2oaE; bit.ly/1SGQvUF
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.