BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 25 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 20.60 percent y/y at 2.76 billion yuan ($424.28 million)
* Says it plans to issue up to 10 billion yuan debt financing instruments, up to 10 billion yuan commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VN8lGt; bit.ly/23TMXU9
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing