April 25 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 20.60 percent y/y at 2.76 billion yuan ($424.28 million)

* Says it plans to issue up to 10 billion yuan debt financing instruments, up to 10 billion yuan commercial paper

($1 = 6.5052 Chinese yuan renminbi)