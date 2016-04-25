April 25 Wasu Media Holding Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 39.03 percent y/y at 533.55 million yuan ($82.02 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 12.02 percent y/y at 146.95 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rtFPgn; bit.ly/1WQ5L1o

($1 = 6.5055 Chinese yuan renminbi)