BRIEF-Hongli Zhihui receives patent
* Says it received patent license(No. ZL201410555946.4), for method for mixing sunlight based on multiple white light sources
April 25 Wasu Media Holding Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 39.03 percent y/y at 533.55 million yuan ($82.02 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 12.02 percent y/y at 146.95 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rtFPgn; bit.ly/1WQ5L1o
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5055 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it received patent license(No. ZL201410555946.4), for method for mixing sunlight based on multiple white light sources
* Says it plans to buy a Shenzhen-based investment firm from two individuals for 343,985.84 yuan