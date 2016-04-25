BRIEF-Hongli Zhihui receives patent
* Says it received patent license(No. ZL201410555946.4), for method for mixing sunlight based on multiple white light sources
April 25 NanHua Bio-medicine Co Ltd
* Says to implement delisting risk warning from April 26 after it reported net losses for two years in a row
* Says it plans to buy a Shenzhen-based investment firm from two individuals for 343,985.84 yuan