Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 25 JANUS Dongguan Precision Components Co Ltd
* Says 2015 swings to net loss of 470.5 million yuan ($72.32 million) vs net profit of 74.3 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/23U0F9N
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5060 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order