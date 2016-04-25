** Imperial Brands, formerly Imperial Tobacco, gains
as much as 2.7 pct
** Goldman Sachs upgrades to "Buy" from "Neutral" following
recent underperformance in the stock; PT of 3950p unchanged
** IMB down 8% from its March high of 3898p
** GS believes concerns around recent US Nielsen data
highlighting a notable loss in market share by Imperial, and
over plain packaging, which comes into force in the UK from May
20, are overdone
** Upcoming catalysts include H1 results on May 4 and co's
Investor Day on June 8, GS says adding that an update on
strategy at the Investor Day could drive improved sentiment
** Tobacco company in Feb reported a smaller-than-expected
drop in 2015 revenue
