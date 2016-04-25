Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 25 Kingfa Sci &Tech Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 18.3 percent y/y at 248.9 million yuan ($38.32 million)
* Says 2015 net profit up 42.8 percent y/y at 711.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NKDr9h
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4949 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order