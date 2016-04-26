UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Company corrects mistranslation of "ratio to return" in third bullet point from the initial translation as "gross profit margin")
April 25 Big C Supercenter Pcl
* Says expects 2016 sales growth of 3-4 percent from 119 billion baht ($3.39 billion) in 2015 due to new store openings, CEO Robert James Cissell says during annual shareholder meeting
* This compares with a decline of 1.8 percent in 2015
* Says expects ratio to return at 12 percent in 2016
* Plans to open six new large scale hypermarkets this year versus two last year Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.1200 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.