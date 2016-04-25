BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 25 Beijing Sl Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net proit down 16.8 percent y/y at 149.1 million yuan ($22.96 million)
* Says 2015 net profit down 17.3 percent y/y at 575.0 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1StOlSS; bit.ly/1qLhLoa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4927 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing