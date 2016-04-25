April 25 Boe Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit down 36.1 percent y/y at 1.6 billion yuan ($246.43 million)

* Says Q1 net profit down 88.9 percent y/y at 108.3 million yuan

* Says it and partners plan to set up life insurance firm with registered capital of 2 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1StOAgA; bit.ly/230zDHP; bit.ly/1XRs2dx

