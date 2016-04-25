Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 25 Boe Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit down 36.1 percent y/y at 1.6 billion yuan ($246.43 million)
* Says Q1 net profit down 88.9 percent y/y at 108.3 million yuan
* Says it and partners plan to set up life insurance firm with registered capital of 2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1StOAgA; bit.ly/230zDHP; bit.ly/1XRs2dx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4927 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order