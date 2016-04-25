UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 3.6 billion yuan ($554.47 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pxvbDd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4927 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.