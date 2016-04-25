BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development to sell entire 70 pct stake in Shaanxi-based real estate firm
April 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
April 25 Hubei Fuxing Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 32.0 percent y/y at 264.8 million yuan ($40.78 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SHMwac
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4927 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
April 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
TAIPEI, April 14 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, weighed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) after it reported less-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.