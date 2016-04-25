BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development to sell entire 70 pct stake in Shaanxi-based real estate firm
April 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
April 25 Greenland Holdings Group Corp Ltd
* Says Q1 contract sales at 49.6 billion yuan ($7.64 billion), up 80.8 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NL2xVr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
TAIPEI, April 14 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, weighed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) after it reported less-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.