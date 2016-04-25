BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 25 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 500 million yuan ($77.01 million) medium-term notes, up to 1 billion yuan commercial paper
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing