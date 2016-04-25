UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Zhejiang Aokang Shoes Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 51.1 percent y/y at 390.2 million yuan ($60.10 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 3.5 percent y/y at 112.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SI0k4x; bit.ly/1VU0gis
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4928 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.