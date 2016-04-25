BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 25 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co
* Says 2015 net profit up 17.4 percent y/y at 568.3 million yuan ($87.53 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 96.1 percent y/y at 232.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qLGqZN; bit.ly/1SI3Snp
($1 = 6.4928 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing