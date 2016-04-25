Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
April 25 Dynavolt Renewable Power Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 6 million euros ($6.75 million) in Switzerland's Durion Energy AG for 55 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VU4V3V
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent