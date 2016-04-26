BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
April 26 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 60.55 percent y/y at 596.7 million yuan ($91.90 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24gM054
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4928 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .