UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Lu Thai Textile Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 1.6 percent y/y at 150.3 million yuan ($23.15 million)
* Says to disband its Beijing fashion unit due to weak economy and impact of e-commerce
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ue5LaO; bit.ly/1MV8eW9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4934 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.