** Consultancy firm RPS on track for worst day since March 2004 on results warning, with c.11x 30-day avg vols crossed in first 90 minutes of trading

** Sees FY outcome lower than 2015, citing impact from resource customers in the face of decline in oil & gas sector activity

** Numis slashes its 2016 EPS forecasts by 17% & 2017 by 11%

** Stock -c.18% & 2nd top loser on FTSE all share industrials index

** Up to Monday's close, stock -c.10% YTD vs a marginal gain in the broader index