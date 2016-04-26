Fiat Chrysler chairman says not interested in "big merger deal"
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
April 26 China Southern Airlines
* Says unit Xiamen Airlines buys 10 B737-800 aircrafts from Boeing for about $851 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SGTd9l
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis made by Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp, the companies said on Friday.