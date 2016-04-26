** UK housebuilders rally for a second consecutive day as weakening odds for a Brexit vote tempts investors back into a laggard sector

** On Monday, bookmakers' odds shift sharply towards Britain voting to remain in the EU, following U.S. President Barack Obama comments backing this outcome

** Sector among FTSE top 10 pct gainers: Persimmon >+2%, Taylor Wimpey +2%, Barratt +1.6%

** Crest Nicholson +3% & 2nd top of midcap list , where Bellway and Capital & Counties also feature

** Brexit concerns have fueled a sell-off in the sector YTD (from -c.5% to -c.23%) bringing valuations down, which, along with healthy dividends make stocks more appealing

** Investors have enjoyed larger and faster special payouts from the builders over past yr or so

** On forward P/E basis vs their respective 10 yr medians, TW -10%, BDEV -c.17% & PSN -c.8%; expected divi yield for current FY >5% on all three stocks

** Rally also precedes upcoming results (TW: April 28 & BDEV: May 11)

** Longer-term, worries over runaway house prices, particularly in London, likely to remain a headwind for sector