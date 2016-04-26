UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd
* Says it signs strategic agreement on theme park project, with investment about 600 million yuan ($92.41 million)
* Says shares to resume trading on April 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Qye1vh; bit.ly/1reEZUl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4925 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.