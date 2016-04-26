UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Shenzhen Kondarl Group Co Ltd
* Says it signs property construction contracts totalling 23.9 billion yuan ($3.68 billion) in Shenzhen city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Sx2Oxh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.