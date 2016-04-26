BRIEF-Micropos Medical signs distribution agreement with Euromed-Sofia
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
April 26 Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on April 27
