BRIEF-Micropos Medical signs distribution agreement with Euromed-Sofia
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
April 26 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement with partners to set up investment fund worth 751 million yuan ($115.65 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rwGYUs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4940 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage: