UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel Co Ltd
* Says it returns to net profit of 69.7 million yuan ($10.73 million) in 2015 versus net loss of 463.9 million yuan year ago
* Says Q1 returns to profit of 1.7 million yuan versus net loss of 5.8 million yuan year ago
* Says to submit application to Shenzhen stock exchange for listing resumption
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rwIxlc; bit.ly/1SHbZ0o; bit.ly/26qWyR2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4954 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.