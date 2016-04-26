BRIEF-Micropos Medical signs distribution agreement with Euromed-Sofia
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
April 26 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd
* Says its net profit up 37.7 percent in Q1 at 176.9 million yuan ($27.24 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TaZoQA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4945 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage: