** Informa +c.2% & 3rd top FTSE 100 gainer on Barclays upgrade to "overweight", TP goes to 750p from 630p

** Barclays says sees good entry point calling it a good "value" stock with positive EPS momentum

** IBES consensus 2016E EPS on Informa +5% YTD, while FTSE 100 EPS -10%, according to Barclays, with stock underperforming FTSE since start of April

** C.10X 30-day avg vol through on shares in less than 15 mins

** 2 of 5 brokerages rate stock "buy" or higher, 1 "hold" & 1 "sell" or lower