** Payments processor Worldpay +2.5% & 2nd-top FTSE 100 gainer after UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral"

** UBS says co's significant exposure to online transactions & investments in new value-added services will help it outgrow peers

** Stock -c.12% since it posted in-line FY results on March 8; brokerage says co's risk/reward story sufficiently attractive now with it trading alongside U.S. peers

** 7 of 12 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 5 "hold", according to Reuters data