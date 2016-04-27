** Barclays jumps as much as 4.6% to its highest since Feb 2

** Q1 revenue and profit before tax ahead of consensus

** On track to meet 2016 guidance for its core business of 12.8 bln stg, and longer-term target of a group cost to income ratio under 60%

** Citi calls results "solid"; reiterates "Buy" rating with a PT of 200p

** Stock top of both FTSE 100 and FTSE 350 Banks Index