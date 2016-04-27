BRIEF-Teyi Pharmaceutical plans convertible bonds, to halt 2016 private placement plan
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 354 million yuan ($51.32 million)
April 27 Huapont Life Sciences Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 8.9 percent y/y at 172.2 million yuan ($26.53 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WpiR53
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4914 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 354 million yuan ($51.32 million)
* Says it expects to return to profit in Q1 with net profit of 200-210 million yuan ($29.00-$30.44 million) from net loss of 17.6 million yuan a year earlier after acquisition, rising product sales