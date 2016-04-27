Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 27 Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 9.6 percent y/y at 104.0 million yuan ($16.02 million)
* Says Q1 contract sales up 233.5 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/26tjH5q; bit.ly/1VBAoIy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4917 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order