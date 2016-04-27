BRIEF-Youzu Interactive's 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y at 587.9 million yuan ($85.23 million)
April 27 Jishi Media Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 22.7 percent y/y at 104.6 million yuan ($16.11 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/235wFBU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4920 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y at 587.9 million yuan ($85.23 million)
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement