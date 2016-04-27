** Foxtons Group Plc -2% despite strong Q1 results,
as British estate agent cautions of a challenging H1
** Co says expects difficult H1 with reduced sales pipeline
entering into Q2 & underlying short term impact on deal volumes
of Brexit uncertainty
** C.60% 30X 30-day avg vol through in 1.5 hrs
** How long Brexit uncertainty will persist is highly
uncertain, Numis says, forecasting 5% reduction in 2016 London
transactions (vs. flat previously)
** For slower Q2 sales pipeline vs last yr, Foxtons also
points towards slowdown in investment after a rush to close
deals before April, when a new property surcharge came into play
** Numis cuts core FY EBITDA forecast to £47m from £50m
** Stock down c.17% YTD
** UK homebuilders have had a choppy 2016 so far as the
Brexit vote and worries over London house prices weigh