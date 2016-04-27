UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Lao Feng Xiang Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 16.95 percent y/y at 241.35 million yuan ($37.17 million)
* Says 2015 net profit up 18.9 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YThj2j; bit.ly/1rhiD4q Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4931 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.