Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 27 Ourpalm Co Ltd
* Says unit to set up buyout fund of size up to 5 billion yuan ($770.02 million) with partner
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rz2ms9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4933 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order