British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to boost Anxin Agricultural Insurance's capital by 398.1 million yuan ($61.31 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NSLPn9
Further company coverage: 2601.HK] ($1 = 6.4935 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)