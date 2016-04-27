British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Group Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit down 22.7 percent y/y at 539.4 million yuan ($83.08 million)
* Says Q1 net profit down 87.4 percent y/y at 30.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XW2HPy; bit.ly/1VVrANp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4927 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)