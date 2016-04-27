British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 5.4 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan ($215.65 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21f6WHT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4920 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)