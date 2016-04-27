KARACHI, April 27 Pakistani shares ended higher on Wednesday, helped by rising international crude prices and the corporate earnings season, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed up 1.25 percent, or 421.54 points, at 34,269.28.

"Sentiment remained bullish, backed by higher global oil prices and as the results season enticed investors, helping the market open on a positive note," said Imran Ali, head of research at Invest and Finance Securities Pvt Ltd.

Shares of Engro Corp Ltd gained 1.82 percent at 313.00 rupees, while Sui Southern Gas Co Ltd closed up 4.97 percent at 28.94 rupees.

The rupee ended at 104.80/104.86 against the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 104.78/104.83.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.20 percent from Thursday's close of 6.10 percent. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)