UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd
* Says it returns to net profit of 87.8 million yuan ($13.52 million) in 2015 versus net loss of 402.8 million yuan year ago
* Says Q1 net profit up 62.7 percent y/y at 78.3 million yuan
* Says it submits application to Shanghai exchange to withdraw delisting risk warning after returning to profit in 2015
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T4u5Xi; bit.ly/1XW4FPX; bit.ly/1pEYTWU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4920 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.