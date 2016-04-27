April 27 Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 87.8 million yuan ($13.52 million) in 2015 versus net loss of 402.8 million yuan year ago

* Says Q1 net profit up 62.7 percent y/y at 78.3 million yuan

* Says it submits application to Shanghai exchange to withdraw delisting risk warning after returning to profit in 2015

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T4u5Xi; bit.ly/1XW4FPX; bit.ly/1pEYTWU

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4920 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)